NIFT 2024 City Intimation Slip Release Imminent: Here's How To Download | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the NIFT City Intimation Slip 2024 shortly. Candidates can download this slip from the official website at nift.ac.in/exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT by logging in using their unique ID and password.

The City Intimation Slip will provide details about the designated test centre city for each candidate. However, the precise address of the allocated exam centre will only be mentioned in the NIFT Admit Card 2024.

Read Also Odisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19

Here are the steps to download the NIFT 2024 City Allotment:

Visit nift.ac.in.

Click on the link for downloading the NIFT City Intimation Slip 2024.

Log in using the NIFT entrance exam registration ID and password.

The City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen upon successful login.

The NIFT entrance exam 2024 City Intimation Slip will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, application form number, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, exam date, and the allotted city for the NIFT entrance exam.

As per the NIFT entrance exam 2024 brochure, the admit cards are scheduled to be issued in the third week of January on nift.ac.in 2024. Only registered candidates will receive the NIFT 2024 admit card.

The online entrance exam for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology, according to the NIFT exam date 2024, is set for February 5. The NIFT 2024 entrance exam comprises two tests: Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT).