 Odisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19

Odisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19

Odisha Board issues admit cards for January 19 exam. Download from bseodisha.ac.in using mobile number and OTP.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has officially released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) admit card for the upcoming examination scheduled on January 19, 2024. Candidates are required to download the admit card from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Important Dates:

OSSTET Exam Date: January 19, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: January 12, 2024

Eligibility and Marks:

General category candidates need to score a minimum of 45%, equivalent to 68 marks out of 150.

Reserved categories (SC, ST, PH, and SEBC) must secure a minimum of 35%, equivalent to 53 marks out of 150.

Exam Pattern:

The OSSTET examination comprises 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark.

The duration of the preliminary exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Downloading Admit Card - Step by Step:

Candidates can follow these steps to download the OSSTET admit card:

Go to the OSSTET recruitment portal at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)".

You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your credentials, including your registered mobile number and OTP.

Once successfully logged in, the OSSTET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for reference during the examination.

Candidates are reminded to carry a hard copy of their admit card along with necessary documents to the examination hall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19

Odisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19

MHT CET 2024 BTech Registration Opens Tomorrow; Exam Dates Revealed

MHT CET 2024 BTech Registration Opens Tomorrow; Exam Dates Revealed

Germany's SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024: Fully Funded Opportunity For Global Students

Germany's SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024: Fully Funded Opportunity For Global Students

EU-India Collaboration: Former Belgian PM Yves Leterme Advocates For Education & Digital Growth At...

EU-India Collaboration: Former Belgian PM Yves Leterme Advocates For Education & Digital Growth At...

Indian Students Begin Their Study Abroad Preparation For The Year 2024

Indian Students Begin Their Study Abroad Preparation For The Year 2024