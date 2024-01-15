Odisha Board Releases OSSTET Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 19

Representative image

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has officially released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) admit card for the upcoming examination scheduled on January 19, 2024. Candidates are required to download the admit card from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Important Dates:

OSSTET Exam Date: January 19, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: January 12, 2024

Eligibility and Marks:

General category candidates need to score a minimum of 45%, equivalent to 68 marks out of 150.

Reserved categories (SC, ST, PH, and SEBC) must secure a minimum of 35%, equivalent to 53 marks out of 150.

Exam Pattern:

The OSSTET examination comprises 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark.

The duration of the preliminary exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Downloading Admit Card - Step by Step:

Candidates can follow these steps to download the OSSTET admit card:

Go to the OSSTET recruitment portal at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2023 (ADMIT CARD)".

You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your credentials, including your registered mobile number and OTP.

Once successfully logged in, the OSSTET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for reference during the examination.

Candidates are reminded to carry a hard copy of their admit card along with necessary documents to the examination hall.