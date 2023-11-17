NIFT 2024: Application Form Out Soon At nift.ac.in; Details Here | https://www.nift.ac.in/

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is going to release the application form soon. Candidates wanting to apply to their design courses will be able to fill out the application form on the official website: nift.ac.in. The registrations are expected to begin in November. Along with this, authorities will also notify the exam date.

According to previous year trend, the written exams for NIFT 2024, which comprise the CAT and the GAT, will be conducted tentatively in the 1st week of February 2024.

While filling out the application form of NIFT 2024, candidates will also have to upload required documents and make the payment of NIFT 2024 registration fee. Aspirants are advised to keep NIFT documents ready beforehand to avoid any problems during the NIFT 2024 application form filling process.

Documents Needed

Valid Email Id

Details of Educational Qualification

Personal Details

Certificate of Disability (if applicable)

ST/ SC/ OBC Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned Image of Signature

Scanned Image of Photograph

Details of Credit/Debit card in case of making payment online

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIFT 2024- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Finish the NIFT 2024 registration by submitting details like name, email id and mobile number.

Step 3: Enter personal, communication, and required academic details in the NIFT 2024 application form.

Step 4: Click on your preferred exam centre for NIFT 2024 entrance exam.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents in specified size and format.

Step 6: Pay the NIFT application fee 2024 and submit the application form.

