AILET 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Latest Date Here

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has extended the last date for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 application process till November 15, 2023. Interested candidates can fill AILET 2024 application form through the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023. As per the notification, the AILET 2024 exam will be held in offline, pen-paper mode from 11 am to 1 pm.

Updated Notification

On November 20, 2023, the AILET admit card 2024 will be available on the official website. An important modification has been made to the AILET exam pattern 2024 by NLU Delhi. As per the updated schedule, the exam will last for 120 minutes. The AILET exam was conducted ninety minutes earlier. From November 14, 2023, to November 15, 2023, all registered candidates for ATLET-2024 may visit the official website, hittps://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, to update any information that may have been listed in the application, excluding the fields for BPL, nationality, and mobile number. After that, under any circumstances, no correction of details will be allowed, according to the AILET notification.

Candidates wishing to apply for a PhD in social science must update their application form with the following subject areas: English, Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, and Economics. It is important for candidates to know that NLU Delhi admissions do not accept any other entrance exam. Additionally, NLU Delhi will not accept scores from the CLAT 2024.