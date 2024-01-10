NIFT 2024 Application Correction Window Now Open: Here's How To Edit Your Form | https://www.nift.ac.in/

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has launched the application correction window for the NIFT entrance exam 2024 from January 10. Aspiring candidates can now modify their NIFT 2024 application forms on the official website, nift.ac.in, with the deadline for edits set on January 12.

During this correction period, candidates have the flexibility to make changes to various details such as gender, nationality, email ID, address, category, sub-category, and educational qualifications in their NIFT 2024 application forms.

The NIFT 2024 entrance exam is scheduled for February 5, 2024, and will determine admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate fashion programs. Conducted as a computer-based test, the exam will take place in 60 cities across India.

Here's a guide on how to edit the NIFT 2024 application form:

Visit the official website of NIFT, nift.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab.

Navigate to the registration link, and you will be redirected to another page.

Provide your login credentials, including application number, email ID, and date of birth.

Edit the NIFT application form as required and submit the changes.

For BDes programs, the exam authority will conduct a General Ability Test (GAT) and a Creative Ability Test (CAT). Successful candidates will then proceed to the situation test. In the case of MDes programs, shortlisted candidates will participate in a personal interview.

According to the NIFT 2024 exam schedule, GAT is set from 9 am to 11 am, CAT from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The weightage for the BDes exam includes 30 percent for GAT, 50 percent for CAT, and 20 percent for the situation test.