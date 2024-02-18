NIA Announces Vacancies For UDC, Assistant, And Stenographer Positions, Apply Now! | Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is accepting nominations for the positions of UDC, assistant, and stenographer. Within two months of the day this advertisement in the employment news is published, candidates may submit an online application.

There are 24 vacancies available for the post of Stenographer Grade I, 9 for the post of Upper Division Clerk and 7 for the post of Assistant.

When applications for NIA Recruitment 2024 close, the maximum age cannot be more than 56 years old.

The first day of registration was February 3, 2024. The organization will fill 40 positions as a result of this recruitment effort.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates may apply for NIA Recruitment 2024 if they have a bachelor's degree from an accredited university. For a term of three years, the appointment is made on a deputation basis. Interested and qualified individuals may apply for the official NIA Recruitment 2024 announcement by sending their completed application form, along with the necessary supporting documentation, to the SP (Admn), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 by the deadline. After the deadline, applications will be summarily rejected.

Within two months after the date this advertisement was published in the employment news, eligible officers' nominations and the accompanying documentation should be sent to the SP (Adm), NIA Hqrs, CGO Comple, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003. The official NIA website can be consulted by candidates for more relevant information.