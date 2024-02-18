Last Day To Register For MAH CET LLB 2024 Program, Apply Now! | Representative image

Today, February 18, is the last day to register for the five-year MAH CET LLB 2024 program. This year's exam date is set for May 3. It is scheduled to last for two hours. Both English and Marathi versions of the question paper will be available. There won't be any deductions from marks for answering a question wrong on the test.

How to register?

Those who meet the requirements can apply to the program at cetcell.mahacet.org, the official MAH CET website.

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Finish the registration procedure.

Register and complete the application.

After submitting the necessary paperwork, pay the application cost.

Take a printout of the confirmation page after downloading it.

An application fee of Rs 1000 must be paid by the general, OMS, and J-K migrant categories in order to register for the five-year MAH CET LLB course. In contrast, the PwD, SC, and ST categories must pay about Rs 800. Credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and mobile wallets can all be used to pay for this fee online.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have successfully completed the Class 12 or its equivalent examination with at least 45 percent overall marks (for the open category) are eligible for MAH CET LLB 5 years. OBC candidates from Maharashtra must have a minimum aggregate percentage of 42%. For SC and ST candidates, the required percentage is 40. Those with higher secondary pass certificates and who have finished distance learning or correspondence courses are also qualified. However, individuals who have finished their Class 12 education via the open university system without fulfilling the necessary requirements are not eligible.