NHAI Open Vacancies For Three Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit | Representative Image

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has advertised for three vacancies of Joint Advisor. Applicants interested in applying for these vacancies may go to the official website, nhai.gov.in. This year, the NHAI recruiting process will be used to fill the Joint Advisor position. Eligible candidates may submit their online applications by June 19, 2024, at 6:00 PM, via the link on the NHAI website.

According to the official website, applicants must complete their application form entirely online. The online application portal, http://www.nhai.gov.in, contains instructions on how to complete the online application.

Eligibility Criteria

-Degree from an approved university or institute in a group science subject (If an official resigns from the departments of horticulture, social forestry, agriculture, or forests and has the relevant experience, the minimum educational requirement is waived.)

-The candidate can also be retired federal, state, local, or autonomous officials who held positions as high as deputy secretary, director, or conservator of forests.

-At least 15 years of experience in agricultural, horticulture, forestry, or environmental domains.



-Reasonable experience in the environment (including CRZ) and forest (including wildlife), as well as permissions and issues involving environmental management plans (EMP) and environmental impact assessments (EIAs).



NHAI 2024: Age Limit.



Individuals applying for this NHAI recruiting should be no older than 65 years old. They will not be considered qualified to apply until after that.