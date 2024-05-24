Indian Air Force Issues Vacancies For Airmen Group Y Medical Assistant Recruitment 2024; Apply Now!

Twitter/@TheMrFoxhound

Mumbai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is offering exciting opportunities for young men in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Ladakh to join as Medical Assistants in Group Y. Applications are open online from May 22nd to June 5th, 2024.

Eligibility:

Male candidates only: This recruitment drive is specifically for men interested in a career in healthcare within the Air Force.

Educational Qualifications: You must have passed your 12th grade examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, all with a minimum of 50% marks. Alternatively, individuals with a Diploma or B.Sc. in Pharmacy can apply (different age criteria apply).

Age Requirements: The specific age range for this position depends on whether you have a diploma/degree in Pharmacy. Check the official notification for details.

Selection Process:

Those who meet the eligibility requirements will undergo a rigorous selection process to assess their fitness and suitability for the role. The stages involved are:

Document Verification: Ensure you have all the necessary certificates and documents readily available.

Physical Fitness Test: The IAF assesses your physical capabilities to ensure you can meet the demands of the job.

Written Exam: Test your knowledge and aptitude relevant to the medical field.

Adaptability Test-II: This evaluates your cognitive skills and mental toughness.

Medical Exam: A thorough medical exam is conducted to ensure you meet the Air Force's health standards.

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: May 22nd, 2024

Application Deadline: June 5th, 2024

Recruitment Rally: July 3rd - 12th, 2024 (Chandigarh)

Full details and eligibility criteria are available on the official IAF website: https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/