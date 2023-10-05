NExT For 2020 MBBS Batch: Panel To Examine Preparedness Of Medical Colleges For Exam Implementation | Representative pic/ Pexels

New Delhi: A seven-member committee has been constituted by the Union Health Ministry to examine preparedness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch. The National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 13 deferred the NExT for the final year MBBS students of 2019 batch.

"It has been decided to constitute a committee with approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT," the health ministry said in an order issued on Tuesday. The committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system.

"The committee will examine the application of NExT as a final year examination, PG entrance and licentiate exam and if there is a need to limit its application. It will examine the preparedness of the states, universities and medical colleges for implementation of the proposed system for the batch 2020 and suggest measures for preparations and provide a roadmap for operationalisation of NExT for batch 2020 or later," an official said quoting the order. The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within two weeks from its constitution.

The NMC in its National Exit Test (NEXT) regulations 2023 issued in June had stated that the exam will be held in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice in a one-year period. According to the NMC, the NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and serve as a licentiate examination. It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities.

