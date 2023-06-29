 AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS Delhi | Representative Image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The online registration window is open and final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can apply till July 10. They will have to visit the official website - next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT mock test will be held on July 28. Admit cards will be out on July 21.

The application process consists of three sequential stages

-Stage 1. Registration & Basic Candidate Information

-Stage 2. Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for application for Mock/Practice, 2023.

-Stage 3. Completion of Application for Mock/Practice, July 2023

Application Fees

  • General /OBC Candidates-  Rs.2000.00 (Rupees Two thousand only)

  • SC/ST/EWS applicant - Rs.1000.00 (Rupees One thousand only)

  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities- NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees

    Click here to read the notice.

    Click here for information bulletin on NExT 

Read Also
Application Open For Non-Academic Posts in AIIMS Delhi, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in Till June 17
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in; Details Inside

MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in; Details Inside

Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam In Gurugram's Bhondsi

Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam In Gurugram's Bhondsi

Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Universities, Industries Can Collaborate To Form R&D Clusters Now: UGC Chairman

Universities, Industries Can Collaborate To Form R&D Clusters Now: UGC Chairman

AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students