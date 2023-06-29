AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

AIIMS Delhi | Representative Image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will conduct a mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The online registration window is open and final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can apply till July 10. They will have to visit the official website - next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT mock test will be held on July 28. Admit cards will be out on July 21.

The application process consists of three sequential stages

-Stage 1. Registration & Basic Candidate Information

-Stage 2. Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for application for Mock/Practice, 2023.

-Stage 3. Completion of Application for Mock/Practice, July 2023

Application Fees