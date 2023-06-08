 Application Open For Non-Academic Posts in AIIMS Delhi, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in Till June 17
Application Open For Non-Academic Posts in AIIMS Delhi, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in Till June 17

Application Open For Non-Academic Posts in AIIMS Delhi, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in Till June 17

Interested and Eligible candidates can submit their applications via the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS Delhi | Representative Image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has started the application process for 198 Junior Resident (Non-Academic) posts. Interested and Eligible candidates can submit their applications via the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is June 17.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Blood Bank (Main)-4

  • Blood Bank(Trauma Centre)-2

  • Blood Bank (CNC)-5

  • Burns & Plastic Surgery-8

  • Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar)-2

  • Cardiac Radiology-1

  • Cardiology-1

  • Community Medicine-4

  • Cider-8

  • CTVS -1-1

  • Dermatology & Venereology-1

  • EHS-3

  • Emergency Medicine-76

  • Emergency Medicine (Trauma Centre)-12

  • Lab.Medicine-2

  • Nephrology-3

  • Neurology-1

  • Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre)-5

  • Neuroradiology-2

  • Orthopaedics (Trauma Centre)-4

  • Paediatrics (Casualty)-5

  • Psychiatry-6

  • Pathology-2

  • Radiology (Trauma Centre)-1

  • Radiotherapy-6

  • Rheumatology-2

  • Surgery (Trauma Centre)-31

article-image

