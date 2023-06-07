MP: AIIMS-Bhopal In TOP 40 Medical Institutes Of India In NIRF Ranking

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal secured 38th rank in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2023. This is the first time AIIMS-Bhopal bagged a spot in the top 40 medical institutes of the country.

It has achieved this position after competing with 176 institutions that participated in medicine discipline nationwide.

The ranking framework assesses the institute under several categories, including patient care, research, students’ performance in the form of placements, and selections for higher studies after graduation. The students of the institute have secured postgraduate seats in highly ranked institutes across the nation and also in reputed universities abroad. Faculty and students of AIIMS Bhopal have also shown their exemplary research work and have won several accolades.

This is the first time that AIIMS Bhopal has been ranked in top 40 institues. Faculty of AIIMS Bhopal have received more than 115 research grants on competitive basis from various national and international funding agencies, and published more than 700 scientific research papers in reputed national and international journal in last 2-3 years. With relentless efforts, the institutes aims to secure even higher ranking in the subsequent years.