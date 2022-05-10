New paper pattern for Lucknow Schools, class 9 and 10 follow NEP recommendations

Lucknow: As suggested by the National Education Policy (NEP), the students of Classes 9 and 10 will appear for examinations conducted on a new pattern.

The question paper will be divided into two parts.

In the first section, 30 percent marks will be earmarked for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that will be answered on an OMR sheet. The second section will consist of 70 percent marks and will be descriptive in nature.

For a continuous and comprehensive assessment of students, the Board will conduct five monthly tests. While three will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), two will be descriptive.

The minister said all schools should complete the syllabus by January 20 next year. The department also proposes to hold career counseling sessions in schools.

Secondary education minister Gulab Devi said, "The academic calendar will be uploaded on the websites of schools. Students will express their opinion on moral and relevant issues like human values, character building, patriotism, social service, the life of great personalities, environment and water conservation, health and traffic rules."

In order to reduce the dropout rate, 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will also be held for secondary schools.

