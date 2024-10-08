 'New Language Requirements For PGWP': Canada To Revise Post-Graduation Work Permit Rules Starting November 2024
Changes include updated language proficiency requirements, with proof needed for English and French. Additionally, the government has reduced the 2025 intake cap for international study permits by 10%.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Canada is set to implement a revised work permit program for postgraduate courses starting November 1, 2024. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated the post-graduation work permit (PGWP) program, specifically modifying language requirements, proof of language ability, and field of study criteria.

On September 19, the Canadian government announced a further reduction in the intake cap for international student study permits for 2025, cutting the target by 10% from the 2024 goal of 485,000 permits.

What are the changes?

Under the new rules, candidates must provide proof of language proficiency when applying for the PGWP. Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) will be used for English, while Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC) will apply to French.

According to a report from The Indian Express, IRCC will accept language test results from the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), IELTS, and PTE Core for English. For French, TEF Canada: Test d'évaluation de français and TCF Canada: Test de connaissance du français will be accepted. Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

In addition to these new regulations, applicants must continue to meet existing eligibility criteria.

To qualify for a PGWP, candidates must fulfill general and physical location requirements and complete a study program at a PGWP-eligible designated learning institution.

