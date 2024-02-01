New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

Representative Image |

On February 1, 2024, New India Assurance Company Limited opened registration for the NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024. The organization will fill 300 positions as a result of this recruitment effort.

The application deadline is February 15, 2024. On March 2, 2024, the Tier I Online exam, also known as the preliminary exam, will take place.

Applicants can apply for the positions at newindia.co.in, the official website of New India.

Application Fees

For the SC, ST, and PwBD categories, the application cost is ₹100. All applicants who do not fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories must pay ₹850. Only debit cards (Rupay, Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets may be used to make the payment. Prospective candidates may visit the NIACL website for additional pertinent information.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimal requirement for a candidate is a graduation in any discipline from an accredited university, or any comparable degree approved by the national government. English should have been one of the subjects the candidate passed in the SSC, HSC, Intermediate, or Graduation levels. The candidate must have a certificate proving they passed the qualifying exam as of January 1, 2024. The age range for the restriction should be 21 to 30 years old.

Procedure for Selection

The preliminary and main examinations will be conducted online as part of the selection process. Before the final selection, candidates who pass the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for a Regional Language Test.