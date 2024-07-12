NEST 2024 Results Declared: Check Your Scores At nestexam.in

Result Page | Official Page

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 has been released by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar. The candidates who took the test can check their results at nestexam.in, the official website.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

About NEST

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. NEST 2024 was conducted in around 120 cities across India.

The candidates admitted to the programme in NISER, or CEBS, are eligible to receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through the DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. In addition, the scholarship recipients receive a grant of Rs 20,000 per annum for the summer internship. Alumni of the programme are presently pursuing Ph. D.s at reputed universities and institutes in India & abroad. Besides, top performers at NISER and CEBS, securing overall grades above a certain threshold at the end of the programme, are eligible to appear directly for the interview for admission to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school.