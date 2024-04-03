NEST 2024 Application Form Out, Apply Now! | Photo: Representative Image

On April 3, at nestexam.in, the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and UM - DAE CEBS posted the NEST 2024 application form. Until May 31st, candidates may fill up and submit the application form online at the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the NEST eligibility requirements 2024, aspirants must obtain at least 60% in Class 12 to qualify for the NEST 2024. In order to be eligible for the exam, students who fall under the SC or ST category must receive at least 55% of their marks in Class 12.

Application Fees

The registration fee for NEST 2024 is Rs 1,400 for candidates in the General and OBC categories, and Rs 700 for female applicants, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Divyangjan categories.

How to apply?

Go to nestexam.in, the official website.

On the home page, select the "Application Form" link.

Enter your personal information to register.

Following registration, candidates must complete the application form with all of their personal and academic information.

To finish the registration process, candidates must pay the registration cost.

The application form is available for download by applicants for their records.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences at the University of Mumbai will administer the NEST 2024 exam on June 30. The NEST 2024 entrance exam carries 150 total points.