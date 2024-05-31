NEST 2024 Application Deadline Extended, Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees | Representative Image

For candidates hoping to be admitted to the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) and the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, the deadline for applications to the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 has been extended. The application deadline for students using the official website nestexam.in has been extended from May 31 to June 3.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates taking the test must have received a cumulative grade of 60% in the Science Stream of the Class 12 exam. On the other hand, applicants from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must receive a cumulative grade of 55%.

Application Fees



The application price for General and OBC (other backward classes) students is Rs 1400. In contrast, candidates who are female, have a disability, or are members of Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) are required to pay a reduced charge of Rs 700.

How to Apply for NEST 2024?



-Go to nestexam.in, the official website.

-Locate and click the Application form link on the homepage.

-Register by filling out the necessary details.

-The application form will show up on the screen upon registration. Carefully fill out all the requested information.

-After paying the application cost, select "Proceed."

-Print the application form for your records by downloading it and filling it out.

NEST 2024

This year, on June 30, a Computer-based Test (CBT) from various centres in 120 cities will administer the NEST 2024 exam.

The NEST 2024 exam admit card will be made available by the board on June 15, and the results will be made public on July 10.