NERIST NEE 2024 Application Process Commences: Apply Now! | Representational Image/Pixabay

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) has initiated the application process for the NERIST Entrance Examination (NEE) 2024 on January 8. Interested candidates can register for NERIST NEE 2024 through the official website, nerist.ac.in, until March 26.

The NERIST NEE 2024 application process covers NEE 1, NEE 2, and NEE 3, catering to various courses. NEE 1 is for certificate courses, NEE 2 is for BTech and BSc (Hons) in Forestry, and NEE 3 is for BTech LE admissions.

The entrance exams are scheduled for April 20 (NEE 2, 3) and April 21, 2024 (NEE 1). Admit cards for NEE 2024 will be available for download from April 6, 2024.

Here are the prerequisites for NERIST NEE 2024 registration:

1. Email id

2. Mobile number

3. Scanned or Soft copy passport size photograph (Less than 100 KB)

4. Scanned or Soft copy of signature (Less than 100 KB)

5. Aadhar Card (if available)

6. Credit card, Net banking, or ATM-cum-Debit card

To apply for NERIST NEE 2024, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Register for the online application process at neeonline.ac.in.

2. Activate the online application with the E-mail ID and Activation Code.

3. Select the program type and program name, and check eligibility.

4. Fill in the online form with personal and academic details.

5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

6. Download and print the application for future reference.