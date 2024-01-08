Horror in Shahjahanpur: Class 9 Student Gang-Raped for 2 Years, Videos Go Viral

Photo: Representative Image

In a disturbing event in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a ninth-grade student was sexually assaulted by six young men on multiple occasions over the course of two years. Additionally, the perpetrators recorded explicit videos and took photos of the girl, using them to blackmail her.

They made the situation worse by posting the videos on social media, they went viral after which her family came to know about the matter.

On Saturday, the victim's father accompanied her to the police station and lodged a complaint, naming all the individuals allegedly involved. The police have initiated a case against the accused under various sections, including POCSO. Subsequently, the victim underwent a medical examination, and the police have stated that the accused will be apprehended imminently.

Based on reports, the girl's mother is suffering from mental illness and resides in the Mirzapur region of the district. The victim has a younger sibling, and her father is employed outside the district.

Exploiting the family's circumstances, Neeraj lured and sexually assaulted the girl, creating an obscene video of the assault. Subsequently, while extorting the girl, Neeraj's relatives Pappu, Guddu, Satyam, Shivam, and other young men also sexually abused her.

Reportedly, the suspects continued sexually assaulting the girl over a period of two years. When the victim spoke out, the perpetrators became enraged and intimidated her by threatening to release an explicit video of her on social media and harm her brother. Fearing for her safety, the girl chose to remain silent and endure the abuse.

The victim's father became aware of his daughter's suffering after the video was made viral.

Following the Superintendent of Police's directive, a case has been filed against all the perpetrators under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and for rape. Ajay Rai, the Circle Office in Jalalabad, stated that the issue is under investigation and assured that stringent measures will be taken against the accused.