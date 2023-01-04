e-Paper Get App
NEP 2020: New curriculum till class 2 to be launched soon; read details here

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that this year's G-20 conference would feature a demonstration of the Indian educational system.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 at the Regional Institute of Education 2022.

Speaking at the event, he stated that the National Education Policy 2020, which includes creating school textbooks in Indian languages, is preparing the new curricular frameworks. Additionally, Pradhan stated that the textbooks for early childhood education will be released on January 26, 2023, the day of Vasant Panchami.

The minister announced that this year's G-20 conference would feature a demonstration of the Indian educational system. According to the most recent information, Pradhan also stated that in January 2023, resources for teaching and learning as well as school textbooks would be introduced for children in pre-primary through Class 2.

National Kala Utsav: What is it?

Launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015 to make India a global leader in the amrit kal, National Kala Utsav became an occassion for Pradhan to talk about art, culture, literature, and culture of India which play an important role in the country's history.

According to the most recent updates, regional language textbooks for BA, B.Com, and B.Sc programmes are in the works, and diploma and engineering course books are being created in Indian languages. Designing school textbooks under NEP is also in the works.

The G20 Summit will give India the chance to introduce the globe to the nation's art, culture, and heritage, according to the Union Minister for Education. Additionally, he urged the students, academic institutions, and Utsav attendees to take the lead in the G20 Education Working Group. The NEP 2020 and the Indian educational model will take centre stage, according to the Education Ministry.

