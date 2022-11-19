In line with NEP 2020, CBSE set to change its 10+2 system from upcoming academic year

Representational image |

New Delhi: Based on the recommendations laid out in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce a new format for the next academic year as it plans to do away with the current 10+2 system and move towards a 5+3+3+4 pedagogical structure, the Times Of India has reported.

CBSE chairperson, Nidhi Chhibber stated that the board will be issuing directions for the initiation of the same, while also creating a school registry, teacher registry, and a student registry that could track the growth of the 5+3+3+4 system throughout various stages of schooling.

While highlighting that including 3 to 6-year-old children in formal education is a unique feature of NEP, Chhibber added that through pre-nurseries and preparatory schools CBSE is into the education of young children.

The 5+3+3+4 structure focuses on four stages. The first stage is the foundational one which lasts for five years. The next two stages, which are preparatory and middle, are three years each, with the secondary stage being four years long. The cognitive development stages of children are in the limelight with the new structure.

The CBSE students will also now be able to take the board exams on two occasions in a school year. While the main exam will be compulsory, the improvement exam will be optional.