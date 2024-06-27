 NEET-UG Row: NSUI Members Storm Into NTA Building, Lock Office From Inside; Video Surfaces
NEET-UG Row: NSUI Members Storm Into NTA Building, Lock Office From Inside; Video Surfaces

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) members barged inside the testing agency's office located in Okhla. The members raised slogans of "shut down NTA". Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI's handle on X, showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Congress's students wing and members of NSUI, barged inside NTA office in Delhi on June 27 | X

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, members of the NSUI, Congress's students wing, barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday evening. The NTA is at the centre of NEET-UG row over allegations of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam that has been making headlines and has become a massive cause of concern.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) members barged inside the testing agency's office located in Okhla. The members raised slogans of "shut down NTA". There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA regarding the matter.

Visuals from the scene shared by NSUI's handle on X, showed scores of its members raising slogans inside the building of the NTA.

"Modi government is a 'paper leak' government. Papers are constantly getting leaked in the country, students are protesting on the streets but the dictatorial Modi government is not paying any heed to it. Today the comrades of @nsui raised the voice of the students at the NTA office in protest against the paper leak. Congress is raising the issue of paper leak from the streets to the Parliament. We will ensure justice for the youth," posted the Congress on its X handle and shared clip from a news channel regarding the protests by NSUI members.

WATCH: NSUI Members Lock Office From Inside

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5. Around 24 lakh candidates took part in the test.

NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna
The results were announced on June 4, but were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. The CBI also made first arrests in the case and held two people from Patna on Thursday.

(With PTI Inputs)

