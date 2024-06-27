 NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna

NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna | ANI

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said Thursday.

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

This year's examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

Read Also
NEET UG 2024: Candidates Submit Plea In SC Against Holding Re-NEET For All
article-image

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

CBI took over NEET UG case

Earlier, on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over five cases from Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan over to NEET-UG malpractices.

Based on the information provided to the Centre by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, the CBI filed a criminal complaint on Sunday while the National Testing Agency (NTA) threatened to remove 17 candidates from the field of public office by sending show-cause letters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna

NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna

IIM Indore Gets 31% Female Students In New Batch; Maharashtra Sends Highest Number Of Students

IIM Indore Gets 31% Female Students In New Batch; Maharashtra Sends Highest Number Of Students

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Re-evaluation Results Released, Check NOW!

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Re-evaluation Results Released, Check NOW!

Who Is Dr Ehsanul Haque? Why Was He Quizzed By CBI For 17 Hours In NEET UG Scam?

Who Is Dr Ehsanul Haque? Why Was He Quizzed By CBI For 17 Hours In NEET UG Scam?

Study In UK: University Of Manchester Invites Indian Students To Apply For MA In Political Economy

Study In UK: University Of Manchester Invites Indian Students To Apply For MA In Political Economy