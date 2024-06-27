NEET UG 2024 Row: CBI Makes First Arrests In Case, Two Persons Held From Patna | ANI

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said Thursday.

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

This year's examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

CBI took over NEET UG case

Earlier, on Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over five cases from Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan over to NEET-UG malpractices.

Based on the information provided to the Centre by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, the CBI filed a criminal complaint on Sunday while the National Testing Agency (NTA) threatened to remove 17 candidates from the field of public office by sending show-cause letters.

(With inputs from PTI)