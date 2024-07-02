NEET UG Row 2024: Candidates Hopeful Of No Re-Exam As Counselling Session Approaches

Freepik

Mumbai: Many National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)] candidates sigh in relief as the counselling sessions approach. For many candidates, the counselling sessions starting on July 6 bring relief, as it eliminates the scope of a re-exam due to the limited time available in the academic calendar.

Several candidates believe that a re-NEET is going to be unfair towards many of them after all these months.

“I don’t think re-NEET will be conducted considering the time constraint. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to stay on the counselling process and is set to hear the case on July 8 when the counselling sessions would have already begun. They would have announced re-NEET if it was going to happen, now there is no time left since academic session will already begin in colleges,” said Bhavik Yadav, a candidate.

“I am fully hopeful that SC will consider students like me who scored 650+ without any cheating and fraud while announcing its verdict,” Yadav added.

Another student, Neharika Vohra said that conducting re-NEET will not be feasible for the 25 lakh students because they will also require time for preparations. “Even if the SC does decide to conduct re-NEET for all the students, they will at least have to give one month of preparation because the exam was held on May 5 and now it has been two months. It is only fair to think that students, including me, will take a lot of time to brush up on things again,” Vohra said and added that if this is done then it will take another three to four months including the counselling sessions before students can take admission, which is not at all feasible. “The counselling session is going to be carried out as planned and once the students secure admission in colleges, re-NEET cannot take place,” Vohra added.

Some candidates also pointed out that conducting re-NEET will only be possible through online mode. “There is no question of conducting re-NEET in online mode for 25 lakh students since there are no resources for it. Even JEE is conducted in three sessions because of this reason. Additionally, there is no time left to conduct three sessions or conduct re-NEET all over India in offline mode since it requires a lot of resources and time. I am just looking forward to securing a place in a medical college and do not want to appear for the exam again,” a candidate said on the condition of anonymity.

Another candidate, Imran Shaikh said he is ready for whatever the SC decides but prefers re-evaluation above re-NEET. “The hearing date of the case is July 8 which will be too late for the second session and by then, the counselling session will also begin. I think even if there are instances of mass cheating, it is only limited to certain states and thus only they should appear for the exam again. Or, SC should maybe approach for any other resolution other than re-NEET because I seriously don’t want to go through this hassle and torture again,” Shaikh said.

The NEET UG 2024 counselling session will be conducted in three rounds. A registration fee of Rs 1,000 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be applicable.