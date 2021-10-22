NEET UG result after October 26? NTA reopens correction window to make changes in phase 1, 2 application forms

National Testing Agency has re-opened the window for filling up of the second set of Information and correct/modify the particulars of the First and Second Phases of the Online Application Form for NEET (UG) -2021.

The correction window will allow students to make changes in their first and second phase of application forms till October 26 up to 11:50 pm.

This facility is also available for Candidates in particular fields earlier.

The decision was taken after numerous requests from students. “On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET (UG) 2021,” reads the notification.

As the last date for these changes is October 26, the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be announced after October 26.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:40 AM IST