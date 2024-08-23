NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here

Representative image

The Medical Counselling Committee will soon issue the NEET UG Counselling round 1 seat allotment on August 23, 2024. Applicants who have applied for the first round of allotment can check the allotment result and download the allotment order through the provided login link.

The first round NEET UG allotment result is based on the choices entered by students during the first round of choice filling. Registered candidates were required to enter their choices of courses and colleges in order of preference for allotment. Seat allotment will be based on NEET UG Score, seat availability, and the number of applicants. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling must ensure they have all necessary documents for the admission process between August 24 to 29, 2024.

Result Date & Time

The NEET UG first-round allotment result will be announced on the official website mcc.nic.in. Although the date of release of the round 1 allotment result has been specified a time of release has not been issued. It is expected that the NEET UG round 1 allotment result will be issued in the morning session.

Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the round 1 allotment result.

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Click on UG Counselling

Click on the round 1 allotment result link given

Login using the application number and password

Download the allotment letter for admissions

Read Also Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota

The admission process for the MBBS program will involve three rounds of counseling. After each round, candidates must register and select their preferences to take part in the next counseling rounds. Following the allotment of seats and the availability of vacancies, an online stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill the remaining seats in each category.