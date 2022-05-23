NEET-UG candidates get advice on Twitter: Switch off phone and social media

With a month and a few days left for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for undergraduates (NEET-UG), several candidates are following a strict schedule this time due to many reasons, including unheard demands of PG candidates and time constraints of studying.

While some are still standing their ground on the postponement, some think it's best to get off social media for a while.

@AzarIgnis on Twitter opened with his 'golden advice' saying that the candidates should switch off their phones and socials.

"The golden advice is- switch off your phones and socials. If there ever will be a concrete official notice, the noise would reach you through your family and friends. Other than that hoping for a postponement might severely hamper your mental health," his tweet read.

Concluding that the postponement is not happening for the candidates, another aspirant, @theboggusdoc on Twitter, echoed the same thought

about how they should focus on studies after all.

"Candidates tried hard to have their exam postponed, with valid points, but they failed. So NEET-UG candidates, please study with 100% effort. Surf Twitter and Telegram for a few minutes. There is nothing like a concrete update, so better focus on study," he wrote.

Among those candidates who have decided to focus more on studying rather than using social media for updates, there are still a few who are still pulling for a postponement.

"Please postpone NEET-UG 2022 at least for two weeks and give results as soon as possible," tweeted a NEET-UG aspirant @nathiknakkeeran.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:09 PM IST