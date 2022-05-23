REET 2022 registration to close today, here's how to apply

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, will end the registration process for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022, today, May 23.

As per the official notice, candidates who wish to register for REET 2022 are requested to visit the official website, i.e., reetbser2022.in, to apply for the same.

Here's how to register for REET 2022-

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET 2022- reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'fill in the application form' link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:35 AM IST