NEET UG answer key and results soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The results of the NEET UG 2022, the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test, are anticipated in August. The NEET UG 2022 exam answer key is anticipated to be made available by July 31. Candidates can use the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to view the results and answer key.

The qualifying cut-off scores will also be made public along with the NEET result 2022.

The cut-off for general category applicants last year was 720-138, SC/ST/OBC-137-108; for unreserved category candidates in 2020, it was 720-147, SC/ST/OBC-146-113; and for unreserved category candidates in 2019, it was 701-134, SC/ST/OBC-133-107.

Unreserved category candidates must achieve at least a 50th percentile on the exam in order to qualify for NEET UG.

Candidates who scored between 710 and 20 can anticipate the top ranks. The top scorers will be given opportunities to enrol in all medical schools in India, including AIIMS New Delhi, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, Christian Medical College in Vellore, Banaras Hindu University, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, among others.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and received over 18 lakh (18,72,341) applications.

