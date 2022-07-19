e-Paper Get App

JEE Mains session 2 updates; admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Admit card for JEE 2022 will be released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

The NTA will now administer the JEE Main 2022 session 2 between July 23 and July 30. The examination was initally scheduled to begin on July 21. The admit card for JEE July session will be released a few days prior to the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch.

For B.E. and B.Tech, the question paper is divided into sections A and B. Both have a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers.

Section A:

20 questions - Physics

20 questions - Chemistry

20 questions - Mathematics

Section B:

10 questions - Physics

10 questions - Chemistry

10 questions - Mathematics

The students are required to attempt any 5 for each subject.

Each subject is for 100 marks and 75 questions can be attempted out of the 90 questions presented

Here's all you need to know about JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Mode

Computer Based Test (CBT) only for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.).

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in computer-based mode only, and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen-and-paper (offline) mode, to be completed on an A4 size drawing sheet.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) will only be available in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below

  1. Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  2. Select 'JEE Main admission card download' from the drop-down menu.

  3. Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password.

  4. The admission card for JEE Mains session 2 will be presented on the screen.

  5. The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam center information may be found on the admit card.

  6. The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.

Read Also
JEE Main Result 2022 to be out today; here’s everything you need to know
article-image
HomeEducationJEE Mains session 2 updates; admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

RECENT STORIES

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs