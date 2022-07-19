JEE Mains session 2 updates; admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will now administer the JEE Main 2022 session 2 between July 23 and July 30. The examination was initally scheduled to begin on July 21. The admit card for JEE July session will be released a few days prior to the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch.

For B.E. and B.Tech, the question paper is divided into sections A and B. Both have a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers.

Section A:

20 questions - Physics

20 questions - Chemistry

20 questions - Mathematics

Section B:

10 questions - Physics

10 questions - Chemistry

10 questions - Mathematics

The students are required to attempt any 5 for each subject.

Each subject is for 100 marks and 75 questions can be attempted out of the 90 questions presented

Here's all you need to know about JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Mode

Computer Based Test (CBT) only for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.).

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in computer-based mode only, and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen-and-paper (offline) mode, to be completed on an A4 size drawing sheet.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) will only be available in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below