JEE Mains session 2 updates; admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will now administer the JEE Main 2022 session 2 between July 23 and July 30. The examination was initally scheduled to begin on July 21. The admit card for JEE July session will be released a few days prior to the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE is a computer-based test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ B.Planning but is a Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for the Drawing section in BArch.
For B.E. and B.Tech, the question paper is divided into sections A and B. Both have a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers.
Section A:
20 questions - Physics
20 questions - Chemistry
20 questions - Mathematics
Section B:
10 questions - Physics
10 questions - Chemistry
10 questions - Mathematics
The students are required to attempt any 5 for each subject.
Each subject is for 100 marks and 75 questions can be attempted out of the 90 questions presented
Here's all you need to know about JEE MAIN 2022 Exam Mode
Computer Based Test (CBT) only for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.).
Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in computer-based mode only, and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen-and-paper (offline) mode, to be completed on an A4 size drawing sheet.
Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) will only be available in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
To download JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall ticket, candidates must follow the steps outlined below
Visit the official NTA JEE Main 2022 website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Select 'JEE Main admission card download' from the drop-down menu.
Log in with your JEE Main 2022 credentials, such as your application number and password.
The admission card for JEE Mains session 2 will be presented on the screen.
The JEE Main 2022 exam timing and exam center information may be found on the admit card.
The NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card can be downloaded and printed for future use.