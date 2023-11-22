NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Released: NTA Announces Updates

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus released | Representative Image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has unveiled the updated syllabus for NEET UG 2024, as announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in. The Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the NMC, has finalized the syllabus, now available for public reference on the NMC’s website.

In a statement, the NMC emphasized the significance of the updated syllabus for stakeholders, stating, "The stakeholders can refer to the updated syllabus for NEET UG 2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of the NEET UG examination for the academic session 2024-25."

Key details regarding NEET UG 2024:

Exam Date: The NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2024 on May 5, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide.

Result Announcement: The results are expected to be declared by the second week of June 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 board exam or are awaiting results are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will reach that age on or before December 31 of the admission year.

For further details and updates related to NEET UG 2024, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in.