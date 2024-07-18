NEET UG 2024 scam: What To Expect From Today's SC Hearing?

NEET UG 2024 | Freepik Image

The Supreme Court is set to resume its hearing on the NEET UG 2024 controversy today, July 18, after a postponement from the original date of July 11. The bench, comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, will review the status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the ongoing investigation into the exam controversy.

Although the Court did not make a final decision on July 8th, it dropped hints about possible future actions. These options could involve holding the exam again, completely canceling it, or implementing other measures to guarantee a fair solution.

The CBI's status report will play a crucial role in the court's decision-making process. Based on the report, the court may consider various options, including:

- Ordering a re-test to ensure a fair chance for all students

- Conducting a partial re-test in specific centers or regions suspected of irregularities

- Dismissing the petitions and upholding the current results if no substantial evidence of malpractice is found

- Calling for a more extensive investigation if the current findings are inconclusive

- Exploring alternative solutions like stricter exam protocols or normalization procedures to address scoring anomalies

During the previous hearing, the court emphasized the need to protect the interests of innocent students who prepared diligently for the exam. The court seeks a solution that ensures fairness for all and acknowledged the stress and uncertainty faced by medical aspirants whose careers depend on the outcome of the NEET-UG.

The NEET UG 2024 controversy has left medical aspirants in a state of uncertainty, and the Supreme Court's decision will have a significant impact on their future.