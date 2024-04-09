NEET UG 2024 Registration Window Open For Two Days, APPLY NOW!

Representative Image | File Photo

From today, April 9, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 registration window. The NEET UG application window for 2024 will reopen, the agency announced, but only for a brief two days. The deadline for NEET UG registration for 2024 is April 10 at 10:50 p.m.

Through the official website, neet.ntaonline.in, interested candidates who have not yet registered for the medical entrance exam can submit their NEET UG 2024 application.

NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to take place in 14 cities on May 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the official schedule. Thirteen languages—English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu—will be covered in the exam.



Application Fees



Online application forms must be submitted by candidates with payment. Candidates in the general category must pay Rs. 1,700; those in the general-EWS/OBC-NCL category must pay Rs. 1,600; candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category must pay Rs. 1,000. The application fee for candidates from outside India is Rs. 9,500.

How to apply?



1) Visit examinations.nta.ac.in/NEET, the official NEET website.

2) Select "Register."

3) Create a user name and password now and enter your basic information.

4) Proceed with the application form now by logging in with the application number generated by the system and the password you pre-created.

5) Fill out all the personal information, apply for the paper, select the examination cities, provide the details of your educational background, and upload any images or documents you may have.

6) Upload scanned copies of the applicant's PWD certificate, signature, and photo.

7) After completing the payment, print the confirmation page for your records.