 NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow

Register for NEET UG 2024 before March 16, 2024! Don't miss the deadline. Visit the official website of NTA NEET for step-by-step instructions. Get more updates at neet.ntaonline.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder to aspiring medical candidates that the deadline for NEET UG 2024 registration is approaching. March 16, 2024, is the last day to complete the registration process. The registration link on the official website of NTA NEET will be available until 10.50 pm tomorrow, and the payment window will close at 11.50 pm.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for NEET UG 2024:

Date:

Registration ends on March 16, 2024.

Time:

Registration link will be active until 10.50 pm, and payment window closes at 11.50 pm.

How to Apply:

Visit to the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

Look for the NEET UG 2024 registration link on the home page and click on it.

A new page will open where candidates need to register themselves.

Once registration is complete, fill out the application form accurately.

Pay the application fee online. The fee structure is as follows:

  - ₹1700/- for General/NRI candidates, 

  - ₹1600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates, and

   - ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates.

After completing the form, submit it and download a copy for future reference.

The correction window for NEET UG 2024 will be open from March 18 to March 20, 2024, until 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to make any necessary corrections during this period, as no further modifications will be permitted after the deadline.

Read Also
Supreme Court Declines to Postpone NEET-MDS 2024 Exam, Extends Internship Cut-off Date
article-image

For more information and updates related to NEET UG 2024, candidates can visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Police Opens Registration For 1746 Constable Positions, Apply Now At punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Opens Registration For 1746 Constable Positions, Apply Now At punjabpolice.gov.in

UCEED Counselling 2024 Registration Begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED Counselling 2024 Registration Begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Goa Govt To Establish Private Medical College, Provide Free Treatment & Reserved Seats For Goan...

Goa Govt To Establish Private Medical College, Provide Free Treatment & Reserved Seats For Goan...

NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow

AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Released at aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Released at aptet.apcfss.in