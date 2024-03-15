NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder to aspiring medical candidates that the deadline for NEET UG 2024 registration is approaching. March 16, 2024, is the last day to complete the registration process. The registration link on the official website of NTA NEET will be available until 10.50 pm tomorrow, and the payment window will close at 11.50 pm.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for NEET UG 2024:

Date:

Registration ends on March 16, 2024.

Time:

Registration link will be active until 10.50 pm, and payment window closes at 11.50 pm.

How to Apply:

Visit to the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

Look for the NEET UG 2024 registration link on the home page and click on it.

A new page will open where candidates need to register themselves.

Once registration is complete, fill out the application form accurately.

Pay the application fee online. The fee structure is as follows:

- ₹1700/- for General/NRI candidates,

- ₹1600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates, and

- ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates.

After completing the form, submit it and download a copy for future reference.

The correction window for NEET UG 2024 will be open from March 18 to March 20, 2024, until 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to make any necessary corrections during this period, as no further modifications will be permitted after the deadline.

For more information and updates related to NEET UG 2024, candidates can visit the official website of NTA NEET.