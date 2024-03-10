NEET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now Until March 16

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration deadline for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024). Eligible candidates can now apply for the UG Medical entrance examination until March 16. Applicants can register on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

According to the NTA notification, "Registration for the online application forms of NEET UG 2024 has been ongoing since 9 February 2024. During this time we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET UG 2024 and the extension of the registration window".

Application Submission:

Forms can be submitted until 10:50 pm on March 16. The exam fee payment deadline is 11:50 pm.

Exam Date and Time:

NEET UG 2024 will be held on May 5, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

Offline Test:

NEET is a pen-and-paper test, requiring candidates to mark answers on OMR sheets.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions covering physics, chemistry, and biology (Botany and Zoology).

Each subject will have 50 questions divided into sections A and B.

The exam duration is 200 minutes, starting from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

How to Apply:

Visit the NTA NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link for NEET UG 2024 on the homepage.

Fill out the registration form and complete the registration process.

Log into your account and fill out the application form, followed by fee payment.

Download the confirmation page after submitting the application.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Read Also NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Today At 9 pm: 7 Guidelines To Follow For Applying

NEET UG remains the largest entrance examination in India for undergraduate medical courses, encompassing government, private, and all other medical colleges across the country. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official websites for any further announcements.