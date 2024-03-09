NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Today At 9 pm: 7 Guidelines To Follow For Applying

Representational image

The online registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) for undergraduate courses is set to close today, March 9, 2024. Eligible candidates can still register for the NEET UG 2024 exam on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET until today. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM, lasting 200 minutes.

The results for NEET UG 2024 are anticipated to be announced on June 14, 2024, as per the NTA bulletin. Applicants must apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 exclusively through the online mode on the official website, as applications submitted through any other means will not be accepted. The deadline for successful fee transactions through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is 11:50 PM on March 9, 2024.

The application fee varies according to categories: General and NRIs - ₹1,700, General-EWS/OBC-NCL - ₹1,600, SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender - ₹1,000. Dates for the correction window opening and admit card release will be communicated later on the website.

Important documents required for NEET UG 2024 application include scanned images of the candidate's recent passport-size photograph, a postcard-size photograph, signatures, left and right hand fingers and thumb impressions, category certificate (if applicable), citizenship certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate (wherever applicable), and address proof for both present and permanent addresses. The recent photograph should be either in color or black and white, with 80% of the face visible against a white background.

The NTA has provided specific guidelines for candidates to register for NEET UG 2024:

- Submission of the application form: Fill out only one form with accurate mobile numbers and email addresses. Double-check all information before submission to avoid mistakes.

- Change of information: NTA does not accept requests to change personal information or uploaded scanned images after submission.

- Contact information: Provide correct contact details for parents or guardians to receive confirmation page copies and final scorecards.

- Application submission receipt: Download and print the confirmation page after submission for future reference.

- Valid email/Phone number: Check email and messages regularly for updates and notifications from NTA.

- Save online-filled application: Keep the confirmation page safe as proof of successful submission and for admit card issuance.

- Refrain from unfair means: Avoid altering Admit Card, Result, or Scorecard to maintain fairness in the exam. Violators will face penalties according to the rules in the information bulletin.