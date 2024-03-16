NEET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Ends Today: Apply Now!

On March 16, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 registration period. Today, March 16, 2024, the NEET UG 2024 registration window will remain open until 10.50 pm, and the payment window will close at 11:50 pm. Interested candidates may fill out the NEET UG 2024 application form by going to exams.nta.ac.in or neet.ntaonline.in, the official website.

May 5 is the date of the NEET UG 2024 exam, and June 14 is when the results will be released. Pen and paper testing will be used for the NEET UG 2024 exam.

Application Fees

The registration fee for Indian candidates in the General Category is Rs 1,700. For the reserved categories, there are, nevertheless, exceptions. The application fee is Rs 1,600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender.

UG 2024 NEET: How to Apply

Go to neet.ntaonline.in, the official website.

Use the "new registration" link to apply if you're a new student, or use the same link to log in.

Select "New Registration" and enter your name, birthdate, gender, phone number, and email address.

After registering, sign in with your password and application number.

Fill out the application form. Save the document and make the necessary payment for the application fees. Store the application form in your files for future reference.

The NTA extended the application deadline for NEET 2024 from March 9, 2024, in response to requests from students who were having technical difficulties completing the Aadhaar verification if their mobile number was unlinked from their Aadhaar card and filling out the form.



Exam pattern

Sections A and B will comprise the two sections of the paper. Section A will contain 35 questions in each subject, while Section B will only have 15 questions. The NEET UG 2024 exam lasts for three hours and twenty minutes. The NEET UG 2024 marking scheme states that candidates will receive four marks for each right response and one mark deducted for each wrong answer.

