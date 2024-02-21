NEET UG 2024: New Exam Cities Added, Including Foreign Territories

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the inclusion of 14 new exam cities for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Undergraduate Examination (NEET UG) 2024, extending its reach to foreign territories. With the registration process for NEET UG 2024 currently ongoing and scheduled to close on March 9, this development offers candidates more options for exam centers, especially those located outside India.

Official Notice of New Centers

In an official notice, the NTA informed that registered candidates will have the opportunity to modify their exam centers during the application correction window. This window, opening after the registration deadline, allows candidates to make changes to their chosen centers and even select foreign cities if they desire.

"Candidates who have already selected centers in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centers will have the opportunity to correct their center and country choice during the correction window," the notice stated.

Candidates who have initially selected centers within India but wish to switch to foreign cities can utilize the application correction process. However, it's important to note that changes in center preferences may incur additional fees. Fresh candidates from foreign countries can conveniently select their preferred exam cities directly during the registration process, simplifying the procedure for international applicants.

Exam Date:

The NEET UG 2024 exam, for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs, is scheduled for May 5, 2024.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2024: Step-by-Step Guide

Go to the official NEET UG website - exams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the NEET UG section.

Look for the registration link provided on the homepage.

Enter your personal and academic details as required in the registration form.

After filling in all the necessary information, submit the registration form.

Once the form is submitted successfully, download a copy of the filled-in form for your records.

Print a hard copy of the downloaded form for future reference and documentation.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.