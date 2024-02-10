NEET UG 2024 Application Window Now Open, Know Full Details Here | iStock

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024 application window is now formally open according to the National Testing Agency. Students can apply online at neet.ntaonline.in for the NEET UG 2024 tests, which are scheduled for May 2024. Students can submit their NEET UG 2024 applications until March 9, 2024. The date of the NEET UG 2024 examinations is May 5, 2024.

Soon after the application procedure concludes, the exam city intimation slips for the NEET UG 2024 exam will be made available.

The NEET UG exam is used to assess candidates' eligibility for admission to programs in AYUSH, BDS, MBBS, and BSc nursing. The three hours and twenty minutes of the NEET UG 2024 exam are from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be administered in the following thirteen languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu. Applicants must respond to 180 of the 200 objective-type questions that will be on the NEET 2024 exam.



Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NEET UG, candidates must be at least 17 years old on December 31, 2024, at the time of admission. Applicants must have passed the Class 12 exam, which covered English, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics, from a board that has been accredited.

How to apply?

Visit the official NEET 2024 website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click the NEET UG 2024 registration link.

Choose "New Registration" and complete the required fields.

Create the login credentials and complete the application.

Finish the online application for NEET UG 2024.

After paying the application cost, click the link to access the NEET UG 2024 final submission.

When the NEET UG 2024 application process is finished, NTA will provide students with an opportunity to make any necessary edits to their applications. At a later period, candidates will be able to change their uploaded documents, exam city, gender, and other fields.