NEET UG 2024 Enrollment Period Set to Begin: Here's What You Need To Know

The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 enrollment period will shortly commence, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). On May 5, an exam that serves as a standard and consistent entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical education at all medical institutions is planned.



Sections A and B of each of the four topics that NEET UG evaluates applicants in are Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany. There are 35 questions totaling 140 marks in Section A and 15 questions totaling 40 marks in Section B. The exam has a maximum score of 720 points.

How to apply for NEET registration?

Enter personal and academic information, select exam locations, and adhere to the dress code.

Upload document scanned images in accordance with the guidelines

Online payment of the NEET registration fee

The confirmation document should be printed out for future use.



What courses does NEET UG offer?

After clearing NEET UG exams, candidates will be eligible to apply for 8 courses, which includes MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS and BVSc & AH.

Form for NEET UG 2024 application: Documents needed

A voter ID card or an Aadhaar card that is issued by the government with a scanned photo and signature

Thumb imprint scanned

Address evidence Class 10 Pass Certificate Category Certificate (if applicable)

A category certificate if it is relevant.

Citizenship certificate (if relevant), PwBD certificate (wherever necessary), and proof of address (current and permanent address)

