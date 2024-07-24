NEET UG 2024 Counselling To Begin Today; Check Important Documents, Guidelines | Representational Pic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, counselling process is about to begin today, July 24 at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The entire counselling timetable, though, is still to come.

The counselling process is set to commence after the Supreme Court of India denied all petitions on July 23 that called for a retest of the NEET UG exam and the annulment of the results that were declared on June 4. The court reasoned that the information available did not point to a widespread leak of the question paper, which would have undermined the exam's integrity.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update the NEET UG merit list 2024 as per the Supreme Court's verdict by accepting the response to a contentious physics question provided by a panel of three IIT Delhi experts as the right one. Only those who have selected the same response as the IIT-D panel will now receive scores for this question.

Previously, the NTA awarded four marks to this question while publishing the NEET results, considering two options to be correct. The updated NEET UG merit list 2024 may be seen on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/, the official website.

There will be three rounds of counselling, and then there will be a round for stray vacancies.

Required Documents:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET 2024 Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA

Hall tickets issued by NTA

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

8 Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

Important Points

The MCC will handle the NEET UG Counselling 2024 for the All India quota for 15% of the seats in government colleges and seats in deemed universities, AMU, BHU, JMI, ESIC, and AMC Pune. The exam results obtained will dictate the counselling procedure.



Candidates must register and make their selections on mcc.nic.in by logging in with their credentials when NEET UG counselling opens.



Before registering, candidates should carefully review the counselling plan that is outlined in the information bulletin. To help them prioritise their options, they should also consult the user manual and look over the seats that are offered at different medical institutions.