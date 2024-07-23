'Call Security…Have Him Removed': CJI Chandrachud Warns Senior Lawyer Mathews Nedumpara During NEET Hearing (Video)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud while hearing petitions related to NEET-UG on Tuesday warned senior advocate Mathews Nedumpara to stop interrupting while another advocate Narender Hooda, representing one of the petitioners in the case, was speaking or else he would have to call security and have him removed from the court.

-CJI : You can't be disrespectful to the chair. I'll call the security



-Lawyer Mathews Nedumpara (petitioner of NEET) : You can't. I've been seeing the judiciary since 1979 (in a threatening tone).



This happened as Nedumpara interrupted the argument by Hooda and said he wanted to say something, abruptly cutting short Hooda’s argument before the bench presided over by the CJI.

At this moment, Chief Justice Chandrachud stepped in and asked Nedumpara to speak only after Hooda completed his argument.

To the bewilderment of CJI, Nedumpara did not stop and kept interrupting and said that he was the senior most in the court.

"I am in charge of my courtroom...you just keep quiet now"

This seemed to have irritated the CJI as he warned Nedumpara and said,” I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. You will listen to me. I am in charge of my courtroom…call the security …have him removed…you just keep quiet now.”

After this, the advocate who kept interrupting and hindering the proceeding said that he need not be told that he had to leave as he was going on his own accord.

To this CJI said: “You do not have to say that. You can leave. I have seen the judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court."

"I have seen it since 1979, "Nedumpara replied.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the hearing, told Nedupara that his behaviour towards the bench was contemptuous.

The CJI also warned Nedupara that if he continued to interrupt the proceeding, he may have to issue a directive which would be very unpleasant.

As per reports, this is not the first time Nedumpara has quarrelled with CJI during a hearing in the Supreme Court. Earlier in March this year, Nedumpara, during the hearing of the electoral bonds case interrupted the hearing despite warnings from Chief Justice Chandrachud.