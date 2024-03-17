'Does Not Make Sense': Old Video Of CJI's Son Abhinav Explaining Flaws In CAA Law Now Goes Viral

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the government on March 11 announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. This move by the government comes 4 years after this contentious law was passed. Recently an old video of Chief Justice of India's son Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud speaking CAA is going viral on internet. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud was seen speaking on why the CAA Act is unconstitutional for India.

In the widely shared video, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud disagreed with the CAA law and said that the law excludes several minorities, atheists and agnostics, going against the fundamentals of a secular nation.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, Son of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud explaining the flaws of CAA.



— मेरी पहचान कांग्रेस (@dikshit4512) March 14, 2024

Abhinav Explains How CAA Law Is Unconstitutional

Abhinav had argued that individuals not protected by the CAA law have to wait for 11 years to become Indian citizens through naturalisation as per the constitution, whereas those covered under the CAA can become citizens in just 5 years. "This doesn't make any sense to me", he added.

India's Implementation Of Permit System In East-West Pakistan

Abhinav explained that Hindus and Sikhs were given the properties of the Muslims who left India. So there came a permit system for someone who left India and who wanted to come back to India. He further added that the permit system, however, was not used for East Pakistan questioning the rule not being applicable to East he said, "This puzzled me and made me wonder why it was not for East Pakistan...while there were only about seven or eight hundred thousand Hindus left in West Pakistan, there were 16 million Hindus left in East Pakistan at the time when the permit system was introduced."

Exclusion Of Jews In The Citizenship Amendment Act

Abhinav spoked about the time where he posted on social questioning why Jews were not included in the CAA. He said when I posted on social media that why Jews were not included in the CAA, he was told that Jews have Israel. "Then Christians and Buddhists have their own country too...we have not included atheists...you excluded agnostics who don't know whether there is a God or not. You have left out Muslims who may be considered minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh..." he said.

Viral Video Shared By Political Leaders

This old video is going viral on social media where even political leaders shared the video, Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the video captioned "Do listen to Abhinav Chandrachud on not just CAA but also the constitutional gaps over the years on citizenship."

— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 13, 2024

Since the Indian government announced of implementing CAA Act after four years since it was passed. India witnessed many protests in various parts of the counrty. While many political welcomed the law, many opposition leaders opposed to the law.

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) revises the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan prior to December 31, 2014.