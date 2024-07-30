NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule Announced: Check Important Dates & Seat Allocation Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule on its website, mcc.nic.in. This announcement brings an end to the long wait for NEET UG aspirants. The counselling process is set to begin on August 14, 2024, with registrations opening in the first week of August.

"It is hereby informed that the NEET UG Counselling for the academic session 2024 is expected to commence tentatively from 14th of August 2024. However, the registration process for the counselling may begin in the first week of August. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website regarding updates on schedule and further process of Counselling," said MCC in an official notice.

The MCC will manage the NEET UG counselling in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. The registration will be open for the three main rounds, while the stray vacancy round will be exclusively for candidates who have already registered. The tentative seat matrix will be verified from August 14 to August 16, 2024.

Here is a breakdown of the counselling process:

- Tentative Seat Matrix Verification: August 14 to August 16, 2024

- Registration and Payment: August 14 to August 21, 2024, until 12 noon

- Payment facility will be available until 3 pm on August 21, 2024

- Choice Filling and Locking: August 16 to August 20, 2024, until 11:55 pm

- Choice locking will be available from 4 pm on August 20, 2024, until 11:55 pm on the same day

- Processing of Seat Allotment: August 21 to August 22, 2024

- Round 1 Result Announcement: August 23, 2024

- Reporting and Joining: August 24 to August 29, 2024

- Verification of Joined Candidates Data: August 30 to August 31, 2024

Application Requirements

Candidates must use a valid email address and mobile number from their NTA online application for NEET UG registration. Additionally, they are required to download the Sandes app to receive an OTP for registration.

Applicants should review the availability of seats in their preferred medical colleges before filling in their choices. The registration process includes uploading documents, paying fees, and locking choices.

Counselling Fees

For 15% AIQ and Central Universities:

General Category: ₹1,000 (registration fee) and ₹10,000 (security amount)

SC, ST, OBC, PwD: ₹500 (registration fee) and ₹5,000 (security amount)

For Deemed Universities:

All Categories: ₹5,000 (registration fee) and ₹2,00,000 (refundable security money)