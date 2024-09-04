NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Begins For Round 2 Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 | Representational image

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will start registration for the second round of NEET UG counseling 2024 on September 5. This round is for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programs at medical and dental colleges. The last date to apply is September 10 at mcc.nic.in.

New applicants must pay the registration fee and choose colleges and courses again. However, candidates who registered in the first round but didn't receive a seat or didn't report to the allotted seat don't need to register again.

NEET UG 2024: Schedule

Choice filing and locking: September 6 to September 10 till 11:55 pm

Processing of seat allotment: September 11 to 12

Results: September 13

Reporting and joining: September 14 till September 20

Verification of Joined candidates: September 21 to 22

For technical queries, institutions can contact MCC at 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419, or 69227423 (10 am-6 pm).

A stray round may be conducted depending on the number of vacant seats after two rounds of counseling. This counselling covers 15% AIQ seats, central and deemed universities, private colleges, AFMS, ESIC institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER."