NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Closing Tomorrow, Direct Link To Make Changes

Final corrections are only confirmed after fee payment.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 tomorrow, April 12, 2024. Registered candidates can modify their NEET UG 2024 application forms via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Applicants can update details like gender, category, PwD status, except for the contact number and email used during registration. Any additional fees must be paid, and final corrections are only confirmed after fee payment. Students who utilized Aadhar authentication other than self can adjust Aadhaar-related details in the NEET UG 2024 application form from April 11 to 15.

How to edit NEET UG 2024 application form?

1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

2. Log in with your credentials.

3. Access the correction window link.

4. Modify necessary fields and submit.

5. Review and pay the application fee.

6. Download and print the NEET UG application form.

What are the editable details?

For Aadhar verified candidates:

- Either father's name or mother's name.

- Category.

- Sub-category.

- Exam city.

- Medium of examination.

- Class 10 and 12 educational details.

For non-Aadhar verified candidates:

- Any one of own name, father's name, or mother's name.

- Category.

- Sub-category.

- Date of birth.

- Gender.

- Exam city.

- Medium of examination.

- Class 10 and 12 educational details.