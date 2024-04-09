KEA To Not Provide Admit Cards To Students Taking NEET Exam, Know Why |

Candidates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) who chose to take the UGNEET only will not receive hall passes because their admissions will be determined by the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced on Monday.

Admission to courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy is determined by the results of the KCET exam. The KEA is in charge of conducting a common counselling session for admission to these courses in addition to administering the common entrance examination.

KEA vs NEET

The KEA is responsible for managing the admissions process for Karnataka's state quota undergraduate medical seats in addition to counselling in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. The entrance exam for UG medical courses is NEET exclusively.

As a result, applicants who have chosen to pursue only medical courses are exempt from taking the KCET entrance exam and may use their NEET 2024 results to directly participate in the counselling process.



"For UGCET 2024, CET Admit Card will not be downloaded for candidates who have selected only UGNEET," the KEA stated in a notification. These applicants are qualified to take part in the Medical/Dental/AYUSH NEET Seat Allotment programme.



The Kannada Language Test will take place on April 20 and the Kannada Competency Examination (KCET) for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses is set for April 18 and 19. Exam admit cards are available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in.

