NEET UG 2023: When will NTA release application form? Read details here

The NEET UG 2023 application form will be available on the official websites-- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
Representational image | ANI File Photo
New Delhi: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing that NEET UG 2023 exams will be conducted on May 7, candidates are waiting on the online application forms for the same.

The NEET UG 2023 application form will be available on the official websites-- nta.ac.inneet.nta.nic.in. After the NEET UG 2023 application form is out, candidates will be able to register on the official website.

Candidates can also follow the details provided in the information brochure while filling out the online application forms online at - nta.ac.in.

The information brochure will mention all the details about NEET UG 2023 like exam pattern, syllabus, application details, eligibility, and qualification criteria among other information. Candidates who have qualified for Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board will be considered eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam. The qualification must include Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects), and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course.

article-image

